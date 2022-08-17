COVA Market Cap Hits $93,557.43 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $93,557.43 and $2.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,441.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070463 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

