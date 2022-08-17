CREDIT (CREDIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $288.00

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $122,982.28 and approximately $288.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

