Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 2,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 301,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cricut by 16.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.