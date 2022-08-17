Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 2,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 301,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Cricut Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cricut by 16.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
