Critical Comparison: Wolfspeed (WOLF) and Its Peers

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Wolfspeed to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed’s peers have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 4 8 0 2.54 Wolfspeed Competitors 1645 7636 16047 574 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wolfspeed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus price target of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 23.47%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -57.41% -6.21% -4.05% Wolfspeed Competitors -59.34% -10.88% 0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $525.60 million -$523.90 million -26.44 Wolfspeed Competitors $3.70 billion $762.84 million 23.00

Wolfspeed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wolfspeed peers beat Wolfspeed on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers. It offers silicon carbide materials for customers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company's power devices include silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for customers and distributors to use in applications, such as electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. Its RF devices comprise GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company's products are also used in transportation, fast charging, wireless systems, 5G, motor drives, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense applications; and materials products and RF devices are used in military communications, radar, satellite, and telecommunication applications. It serves customers in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.