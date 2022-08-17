Critical Review: CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS – Get Rating) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 0.00 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Romeo Power $16.80 million 8.56 $10.03 million ($1.26) -0.61

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Romeo Power has higher revenue and earnings than CurAegis Technologies.

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Romeo Power -550.95% -58.91% -48.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CurAegis Technologies and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00

Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 632.51%.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

