Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Hits $3.95 on Exchanges

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00016947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and $1.68 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067011 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,355,501 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.