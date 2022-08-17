CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Cap Tops $124,183.38

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $124,183.38 and approximately $413.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars.

