CryptoZoon Hits Market Capitalization of $673,912.74 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $673,912.74 and $267,607.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00036282 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,490,307 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
