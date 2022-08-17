Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 14,376 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.69. 7,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.30. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.