Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,064,000 after buying an additional 73,713 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.50. 59,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.52. The stock has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

