Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $37.37 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,586 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises approximately 2.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $37,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 7,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,077. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

