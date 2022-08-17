Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,661 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 443,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,454,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.