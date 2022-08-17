Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $7.70 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,534 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 91,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,560,000 after acquiring an additional 130,046 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 189,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 11,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,655. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

