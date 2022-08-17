Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.33. 13,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

