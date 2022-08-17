Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. 6,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.