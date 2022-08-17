Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.02. 384,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.