Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,841. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

