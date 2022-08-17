Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 14,497 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 489.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. 60,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

