Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.55. 48,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,681. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

