Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.