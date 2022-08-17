Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 685,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,205,512. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

