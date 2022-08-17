Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 275.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $428.19. 129,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,252. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

