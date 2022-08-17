CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 528,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

