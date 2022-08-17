Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,100 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 963,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Danaos Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 279,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,815. Danaos has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaos will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.