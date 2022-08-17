David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yelp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 459,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,662. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.