Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 62,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,938.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DCTH traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

