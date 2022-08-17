Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE DK traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $35.23.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delek US will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

