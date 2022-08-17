Dev Protocol Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $573,739.88 and approximately $10,470.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

