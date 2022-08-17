DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in DHI Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 3,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About DHI Group

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading

