Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock remained flat at $5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,675. The company has a market cap of $490.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.52%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

