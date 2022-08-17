DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.31 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $185.01 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,576,893,334 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
