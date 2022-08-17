DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $634,282.87 and approximately $107.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.75 or 0.00687110 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,980,754,699 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.