Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 31.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $35,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,848,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. 1,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

