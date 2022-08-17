Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.79

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.79 and traded as high as $53.40. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 6,183,660 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,780,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

