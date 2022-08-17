Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

