dKargo (DKA) Price Tops $0.0530

dKargo (DKA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. dKargo has a market cap of $53.95 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dKargo has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,441.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070463 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

