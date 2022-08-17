DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DocGo Trading Up 1.8 %

DCGO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DocGo by 59.1% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in DocGo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 352.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 1,292,941 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocGo Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

