DOGGY (DOGGY) One Day Volume Hits $363,800.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $363,800.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013509 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,632,397 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.