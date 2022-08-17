Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOGZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

NASDAQ DOGZ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Dogness has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

See Also

