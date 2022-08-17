Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

NYSE DG traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $255.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.