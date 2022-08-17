Dovu Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Dovu has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $1,615.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,366.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dovu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

