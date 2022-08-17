DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPCS remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.