Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duck Creek Technologies

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of DCT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 542,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,925. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

