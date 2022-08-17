Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Duluth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Duluth by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,329. The company has a market capitalization of $302.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Duluth

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.