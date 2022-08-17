DXdao Price Tops $451.83 on Top Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $451.83 or 0.01930979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.28 million and $4,761.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DXdao has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00479476 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00240717 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

