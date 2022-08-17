Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.

ECC stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

