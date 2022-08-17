Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 30th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EIC opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

