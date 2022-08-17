Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 30th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE EIC opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $19.53.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
