Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 16.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 413,021 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

EC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 1,100,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,017. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

