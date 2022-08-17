Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Edgeware has a market cap of $9.41 million and $277,614.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070193 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.