Edward H. Seksay Sells 700 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. 140,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 19.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.